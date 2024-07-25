FINALLY! Insomnia Cookies is Now Open in Cherry Hill, New Jersey!

Fresh cookie lovers of South Jersey, rejoice! We've been waiting quite a while for this one.

The new Insomnia Cookies, located at 1006 Haddonfield Rd in Cherry Hill (where the Fast Signs used to be, next to First Watch) is now open!

What is Insomnia Cookies?

If you're not familiar with Insomnia Cookies, imagine cookie heaven for introverted night owls. They're a national bakery chain that specializes in delivering warm, freshly-baked cookies in classic and signature flavors.

You order your cookies through the mobile app, they pop them in the oven, put them in a box, and deliver them to your door. By the time your cookies get to you, they're still warm. You can also order ahead for pickup.

Craving a little more sweetness? They also have cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream and ice cream sandwiches!

This is the first Insomnia Cookies in South Jersey territory, so locals will no longer have to go all the way into Philadelphia to enjoy their baked delights.

Their latest open hours are on weekends until 1 am. Here are their hours of operation according to their Google listing:

Sun 12pm - 1am

Mon 12pm - 12am

Tues 11am - 12am

Wed 11am - 12am

Thurs 11am - 12am

Fri 11am - 1am

Sat 11am - 1am

Curious to try? Order online or through the Insomnia Cookies app to check if you're in their delivery radius.

As someone who lives in the area, I'll definitely be ordering! Hopefully more South Jersey locations are to come!