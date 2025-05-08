Here’s When Most Home Break-Ins Happen in Pennsylvania
When you picture a home burglary, it’s easy to imagine it happening in a certain setting.
We all have that image in our head that it’s pitch black outside, it’s a quiet night, and then someone tries to break into your home.
That’s at least how it normally happens in the movies, right?
Late at night, when everyone’s asleep, seems like the most logical time to break into someone’s home, but that’s not what typically happens.
READ MORE: ‘Shameless’ Star Spotted At Pennsylvania Brewery
Having someone break into your home is probably at the top of the list of fears for homeowners.
It’s important to take precautions and secure your home to lessen your chances of being a victim.
According to ADT, the majority of home break-ins actually happen when you may least expect it.
When Are Burglars Most Likely To Break Into Your Home?
The most common time for home break-ins to happen is actually during the daytime, specifically between 10 am and 3 pm. It’s the exact opposite of what most people would expect.
Rather than sneaking around at night, burglars tend to strike when homes are most likely to be empty.
Adults are at work, kids are at school, so it seems like the most obvious time to break in.
This window in the day gives burglars the perfect opportunity to get in and out without drawing too much attention to themselves.
With that knowledge, it’s so important to take every precaution you can to limit your chances of being a victim. Lock all your doors and windows, and maybe invest in security systems or cameras.
Do whatever you can to protect your home, especially when you’re not there!
27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
Philadelphia's 2025-26 Broadway Season Announced
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST