The weather is officially getting warmer in New Jersey, and I couldn’t be happier.

It’s finally that time of year when everyone starts to leave the house more often and go out to do things.

I love going out for picnics, hitting up local farmers’ markets, outdoor dining, and of course, going down the shore.

I absolutely love the Jersey Shore, it’s one of my favorite places on earth. Every summer, I will find my way down there every single weekend to relax on the beach, get a tan, and of course hit some of the local bars at night.

Read More: 1 New Jersey Airport Named Worst In U.S. For Flight Delays

The Jersey Shore is packed full of some really amazing experiences for all ages.

Free Beach Towns in New Jersey

No matter if you’re 8 or 80, there are so many activities, restaurants, shops, and things to do in every Jersey Shore town.

In my opinion, my favorite spots are always the boardwalks.

There are a few major boardwalks along the shore, like Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights, and Wildwood, NJ.

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re 21 and over, you may even want to head to Atlantic City to check out not only the boardwalk and beach but everything else the city has to offer.

Do You Have to Pay To Get on New Jersey Beaches?

Although we all love going down the shore, it can get pretty expensive. If you plan to rent a house down the shore, it can cost you a pretty penny.

Then you’re paying for all of the food, the boardwalk games, rides, and of course, 9/10 times, paying just to get on the beach.

People who aren’t from New Jersey don’t always realize you have to pay to get on the beach or have a beach badge handy.

While a lot of beaches in New Jersey have rules about paying to get on the beach, there are a few that cost nothing.

If you’re looking for a cost-efficient way to head to the beach this summer, check out these 11 free beaches in New Jersey.

11 New Jersey Beaches That Are Completely Free Looking to plan your Jersey Shore trip on a budget? Give these 11 free beaches a try! Gallery Credit: Gianna