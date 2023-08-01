Phew, the wait is almost over.

Just saw on Instagram that popular Hightstown ice cream shop, Four Boys Ice Cream, will be reopening its doors on Thursday, August 3rd. I know you can't wait.

Soon, you'll be able to get this tasty looking Toasty Cinnamon Swirl Tornado. Doesn't it look amazing? Wow.

Although, if you know me, you know this peanut butter sauce has my mouth watering. Yummm.

Four Boys Ice Cream is truly a family owned and operated business (which I love).

They have an interesting story.

It started with the oldest son of Peter and JoAnn Becker convincing them to buy and ice cream truck as a business venture. After searching, they found one and named it Four Boys because they have, you guessed it, four sons.

Get our free mobile app

That truck led to several more trucks, serving street fairs, carnivals, county fairs and more.

Then, in 2005 the family opened their very first brick and mortar shop in Englishtown in the spot where Jack Frost Ice Cream and Luncheonette was.

Fast forward, there are several Four Boys Ice Cream locations throughout the area, including Hightstown.

Unfortunately, The family was forced to temporarily close the shop back in early July due to emergency building repairs. Their many fans missed them terribly but, they're reopening on Thursday (August 3rd). There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy their many flavors.

Four Boys Ice Cream has soft serve, homemade hard ice cream (my favorite), sundaes, Italian Ices, sherbet, frozen yogurt, slushies, and so much more.

Check out the menu by clicking here.

Four Boys Ice Cream is located at 122 South Main Street in downtown Hightstown.