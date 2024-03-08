There's a new dining option coming soon to Doylestown, according to Bucks County Courier Times.

It's called First Watch. Have you heard of it before? It will be opening in the Barn Plaza shopping center, where Applebee's once was, on South Easton Road.

It's a breakfast, brunch and lunch chain restaurant, with some really great coffee from what I'm hearing.

It's popular down south. Many of my friends have been to a First Watch while traveling and give it two thumbs up.

I checked out their website and it looks great. They pride themselves on using the freshest ingredients and changing up some of their menu items with the season.

You'll enjoy the juice bar, iced coffee, classic favorites, healthier choices, Egg-Slucives, Omelets & Frittatas, favorites from the griddle (pancakes, french toast, and waffles), power bowls, salads, and sandwiches.

If you're wondering where the name of the restaurant came from, first watch is, "a nautical term that refers to the very first shift of the day."

First Watch starts before you even wake up, working hard to start your day off right. Their French Toast batter is made from scratch and their juices are freshly squeezed. They know how important the first meal of the day is.

It's sure to be crowded when it first opens as everyone rushes to check out this new restaurant. First Watch doesn't take reservations but it does let you jump in line online. Click here to find out more.

This will be the very first First Watch location in Bucks County.

The Barn Plaza shopping center is in the middle of a major overhaul right now.

First Watch will join other new tenants, Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble, and Honeygrow, which specializes in stir fry.

