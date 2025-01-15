Peddler’s Village in Bucks County is one of the area’s favorite spots, and this January, they’re kicking off the year with their first major event, Fire & Frost Fun.

It's spectacular.

Fire & Frost Fun at Peddler's Village January 17 & 18

This exciting celebration continues this Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, from 4 pm to 8 pm, and trust me, you won’t want to miss it.

The event is a winter wonderland that includes 40 breathtaking ice sculptures displayed all around the Village.

These beautiful works of art are sure to impress.

There's so much more to experience.

There will be fire performers

Fire & Frost Fun also features live fire artistry, which is quite a sight to see.

It’s a truly magical experience that will light up your night.

Make sure your phone's charged so you can take pictures.

Enjoy live music and seasonal food & drinks

As you wander through the Village, you can also enjoy live music, tasty seasonal food, and warm drinks to keep you cozy.

Plus, if you’re looking to do a little shopping, you’re in luck.

Peddler’s Village has more than 60 specialty shops and boutiques, many of which are offering January sales, so you can grab some great deals while you’re there.

Let’s not forget the holiday lights.

The holiday lights are still up until January 19

The Village is still glowing with the million festive lights from the holidays, so if you missed out on visiting in November or December, now’s your chance to experience that magic for yourself.

Peddler’s Village truly transforms into a winter wonderland during Fire & Frost Fun.

Whether you’re looking for a fun family outing, a romantic evening, or a unique shopping experience, this event has something for everyone.

So bundle up, bring your friends and family, and make this weekend one to remember.

