Multiple People Shot; Shelter In Place Issued in Falls Township (Bucks County), PA

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Falls Township (Bucks County), PA as a very serious situation is unfolding in the area. There are reports that "multiple people have been shot" following a carjacking Saturday morning.

The news first broke just after 10 a.m. that multiple people were shot in the area of Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township. It's unclear if the victims are connected at this time.

During the lockdown, the Falls Township Police are asking residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows. If you see suspicious activity, you're asked to call 911.

The township's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled as a result. Those who were attending have reportedly sheltered in place inside Conwell-Egan High School as well.



Reports say that at least one suspect may have carjacked a silver Honda CRV and is armed in the area. A report from FOX 29's Steve Keeley says that the shooter may have been armed with multiple long guns now inside that vehicle.

A massive police presence has been reported in the area as well with multiple agencies responding — including the New Jersey State Police who may be assisting with a helicopter in the area to locate the suspect(s).

For now, Falls Township officials are telling all residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows.

The Middletown Township Police Department confirmed the investigation, but they say it does not appear as if the shooter had entered their township at this time.

Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall have temporarily closed out though out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, many other retailers (including Target) in the area have chosen to close as a precaution. Police say they are continuing to monitor traffic in the area.



