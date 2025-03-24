A big change is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, according to a new press release.

But, don't worry, it's a good change, one you'll probably love if you enjoy eating at the park.

For the first time in park history, Six Flags Great Adventure has an Executive Chef.

Wow. Fancy.

A park representative said there is a commitment to "elevate" the dining experience for all guests.

Jeremy Hacker is the one who was hired as the Six Flags Great Adventure's very first Executive Chef.

He's a Jersey guy, residing in Elk Township with his wife and three children.

Hacker's creative skills in the kitchen (especially with Italian cuisine and seafood) have landed him at popular places such as Xfinity Live and PJ Whelihan's, among others, serving up innovative and high-quality dishes.

Hacker will lead the Six Flags Great Adventure culinary team to begin to offer "exciting" dining options.

"I'm excited to bring a fresh, dynamic approach to dining at Six Flags. Whether it's introducing new offerings or elevating classic dishes, my goal is to offer guests a memorable dining experience that matches the thrill of the park," Chef Hacker said.

One thing Chef Hacker is excited about doing this year is reinventing the menu at Savannah Sunset.

I can't wait to check out the new food choices.

The new season at Six Flags Great Adventure is starting soon.

Spring Break Days start April 12 and go through April 20.

There's a new coaster opening for the new season.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity is described as a boomerang coaster. It's the first of its kind in North America and only the second of its kind in the world.

Let me know how it is. I'm too much of a coward to climb aboard. Ha ha.

For more Six Flags Great Adventure information, click here.

