Blairstown, NJ spa worker charged with 13 sex crimes

BLAIRSTOWN — A 63-year-old local man is charged with second-degree sexual assault and 12 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to authorities.
Seung Chang, a masseur, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Airport by the Port Authority police.
He had just gotten off a flight back to New Jersey when he was arrested, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.
Chang was accused of inappropriately touching patrons at Simply Day Spa on Route 94 in Blairstown.
The charges followed what prosecutors said was a "lengthy investigation."
If convicted, a second-degree charge carries a max sentence of 10 years in state prison while each fourth-degree charge has a max sentence of 1.5 years.
Investigators are now looking for other customers at Simpo who felt they may have been a victim.
Anyone who wants to speak with a detective can contact the Blairstown police at 908-362-7668.
It's at least the second time this year that a massage therapist in North Jersey has been accused of molesting a patient.
The worker in Essex County voluntarily gave up his license and was permanently barred from working in New Jersey as a massage therapist.
