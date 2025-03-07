One of my favorite events in the state is happening July 11 to 13 in North Wildwood. It is the NJ State BBQ Festival.

It is an open-air festival that will satisfy every BBQ need your body can crave. The best BBQ in the state. The festival also holds the Anglesea Blues Festival, which invites great blues bands from New Jersey and surrounding states.

I am also happy to report I will be broadcasting my show at the festival on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The BBQ festival and State Championship, held since 1997, is produced by the Anglesea Volunteer Fire Department, whose members put in countless hours to make sure that every detail is taken care of. I have been there many times and rest assured it is.

The Anglesea Volunteer Fire Department does a wonderful job putting on this incredibly fun and elaborate festival. The prestigious Kansas City Barbecue Society judges the BBQ Championship. The KC Society goes to BBQ festivals and national championships to judge the ultimate champion in each state.

I have stated before that I am in Shangri-La when I broadcast from there as the smell of the BBQ, the great people coming up, there is no other place I would rather be. Before I leave the festival, I purchase rubs and sauces from my favorite BBQ teams and enjoy making my BBQ at home.

The festival has BBQ classes and entertainment for the entire family. It is a wonderful day spent in one of the cleanest, most enjoyable New Jersey festivals of the year. Come to North Wildwood in July!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

