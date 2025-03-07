‘Good Sex’ coming to New Jersey

Don’t get too excited about that headline. “Good Sex” is a movie project. And it’s not like I said great sex was coming to New Jersey. Although that could be a good name if there’s a sequel.

“Good Sex” is rom-com that was the subject of a bidding war between the likes of Warner Brothers, Apple, Netflix, and Amazon. According to Deadline, Netflix won out.

It’s going to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman and was written by and is to be directed by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham.

Part of the synopsis reads:

“After spending a decade in a failed relationship, successful couples’ therapist Ally (Natalie Portman) is turning 40 and is pushed, kicking and screaming, by her best friend back into the hopeless New York dating scene. But Ally finds her life pulled in opposing directions as she falls into a steamy fling with a 20-something Brooklyn hipster just as she begins a promising, more conventional relationship with Alan, a successful 50-something in Manhattan.”

Ooooh, an interesting age gap twist. Does she end up choosing the younger man or the older man? Ally tries to figure it out in real time throughout the story and is trying to keep these two men separated from each other.

This is so early on in the project that the casting for these two male roles hasn't even happened yet. How about Timothée Chalamet for the younger man and Robert Downey Jr. for the older?

Deadline reports it is anticipated to be shot here in New Jersey but there’s no word yet on when or what exact towns/locations. Don’t be surprised though when you start running into Natalie Portman at a Wawa.