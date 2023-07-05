This Popular Korean Restaurant is Expanding to Mount Laurel, NJ!

Korean BBQ, anyone? If all goes to plan, another spot is coming to South Jersey!

Dolsot House, a popular Korean BBQ spot located at 404 Marlton Pike East in Cherry Hill, has just been approved to expand to a new location in Mount Laurel! The new location will be at 3747 Church Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

They're hard at work getting the new location ready, according to their post on Instagram. Take a look down below.

According to the post, they're aiming for a grand opening September 2023!

Their new location will be taking over Dasiwa II, which was also a Korean BBQ restaurant, so this should be a seamless transition for those who love KBBQ in the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you've never been to Dolsot House, you're really missing out. They've been featured in South Jersey Magazine and Best of South Jersey Magazine.

Their delicious menu features their famous Korean wings, sizzling dolsot rice bowls, beef bulgogi, spicy pork bulgogi, bulgogi hotpot, Korean hoagies, soups, noodle bowls, and more! (I'm personally obsessed with their spicy pork bulgogi.)

This place really is delicious, and they're even featured in a bunch of South Jersey food vlogs on YouTube. There are thousands of views! The reviews are glowing. If you've never been here, this is definitely a MUST try.

We'll keep an eye out for the progress on their new location. Are you looking forward to Dolsot House expanding? Let us know in the comments!

9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey Pass the bibimbap and beef bulgogi! These spots look SO good....Lots of them in Edison NJ!