Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philadelphia area could be facing a potential health crisis as two major hospitals have just announced plans to “cease operations” as soon as this week.

The effects on healthcare provided in the region could be catastrophic.

Crozer Health Is Closing Two Hospitals

Crozer Health just announced that it will close its health system in the coming weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Most notably, this means that BOTH Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital will begin to “cease operations.”

The news was confirmed by a financial firm overseeing the operations of the company Monday afternoon. Today, Prospect Medical Holdings made the extremely difficult decision to begin winding down operations across our Crozer Health facilities.

Both hospitals represent a large portion of the healthcare services available in Delaware County, PA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Why Has This Pa. Town Been Burning for 60+ Years?

Their parent company says they are focused on transitioning patients to other facilities to receive proper care.

At this time, the focus at Crozer Health remains on seamlessly transitioning patients to other health facilities so that they can continue to receive the critical, uninterrupted care they require

More Than 2,600 Healthcare Workers Will be Laid Off

As a result of the closures, it’s estimated that approximately 2,651 employees will be laid off as well.

Those are spread across eight facilities in the area. It’s estimated that about 1,900 of those layoffs will be at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA alone.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Vote for Philly's Favorite Morning TV Anchor

The notice says the layoffs would take place between April 25 and May 2, but it wasn’t clear when the hospitals will permanently shut their doors.

Tough, of course, that is quite soon.

Why Did Crozer Health Shut Down in DelCo?

Today’s news comes after months of back and forth between the health care system and local officials have been trying to find a resolution for the cash strapped healthcare system.

In late 2024, Pennsylvania’s District Attorney filed a civil lawsuit against their parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings. The suit alleged they were "looting" the Crozer Health System to benefit shareholders.

By January, Propsect Medical Holdings filed for bankruptcy.

Last month they announced plans to close the hospitals. Those plans had been delayed as government officials worked to develop a plan to keep the facilities open.

In fact, less than two weeks ago Penn donated $5 million to keep the hospitals operating. In addition, Delaware County itself donated $1 million.

That was seen as only a temporary solution to their funding problems.

What’s Next?

It’s unclear when the hospitals will close, but it’s expected to happen quite soon.

Patients will likely be routed to other hospitals and facilities in the area (including those in the City of Philadelphia).