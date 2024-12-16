Can You Leave Christmas Lights Up Year-Round in New Jersey?

There’s something magical about Christmas lights, isn’t there? They instantly make everything feel more festive and happy in my opinion.

There's something so satisfying about driving around during the cold months and seeing how everyone has their house decorated.

It gives everyone a chance to show off their creative side and it brings a lot of families together during this time of year.

It’s no surprise that some people are tempted to keep them up even after the holidays are over.

Who wouldn’t want to hold onto a little extra Christmas magic in their lives?

But, as much as we all love seeing the dazzling lights this time of year, can you actually get in trouble for leaving them up all year round?

We all have at least one neighbor who's notorious for doing this every year, right?

Believe it or not, keeping your lights up year-round could potentially get you into a little bit of trouble.

Can You Legally Leave Your Christmas Lights Up Year Round in New Jersey?

While New Jersey doesn’t have a statewide rule about Christmas lights, some local towns or homeowners’ associations (HOAs) may have an issue with the "extended holiday cheer".

Year-round lights could be considered “unsightly” or even a nuisance, and that might result in complaints from your neighbors or, worse, a fine.

On top of that, if the lights you’re using aren’t meant for long-term outdoor use, they can wear out over time and may even become a safety hazard.

So, what can you do if you want to keep the Christmas vibes alive well past the holiday season?

Try repurposing your lights!

Experts are saying to use them for garden lighting, backyard parties, or other creative ways to bring a little sparkle to your space.

Just be sure to check your local rules to avoid any surprise visits from officials or nosey neighbors.

Christmas lights are all about making the people around you happy so keep that spirit alive without getting yourself into any drama.

