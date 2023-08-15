🔴 Police make an arrest in Atlantic City attempted child luring

🔴 The suspect is a registered sex offender

🔴 Police said was on a bicycle when the attempted luring occurred

ATLANTIC CITY — A registered sex offender who attempted to lure a child into a backyard in Atlantic City has been arrested, according to police

Kasheen Marshall, 48, of Newark, was charged with luring, enticing a child, criminal trespass, and failure to register as a sex offender.

On Aug. 13, officers responded to a home on North Sovereign Avenue for a report of a man trying to lure a 12-year-old girl. The child’s parents told the officers that the little girl was sitting outside when a man rode past on a bicycle.

They said he parked his bicycle and entered the backyard of the property where he tried to hide. He then used hand signals and whistles in an effort to get her attention and lure the girl toward the fenced-in yard.

The girl ran inside to get her parents, but by the time they came outside, the suspect had fled on the bicycle.

Officers got a description of the fleeing man, and with the help of surveillance footage from a nearby resident, they found Marshall riding his bike at California and Pacific avenues.

Police later learned that Marshall was a registered sex offender who had failed to properly register as dictated by the court.

In September 2009, Marshall was convicted of criminal sexual contact where he inappropriately touched himself in public in front of a minor, according to the New Jersey State Police database.

Marshall remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

