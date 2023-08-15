Is NJ ready for RuPaul? Drag show coming to Hard Rock Live

Is drag mainstream by now? I mean we have moms bringing little toddlers to drag queen story time at New Jersey libraries, right? And if that galls you remember you may have once paid good money to see “To Wong Foo, thanks for everything! Love, Julie Newmar” 28 years ago.

Heck “Tootsie” was 41 years ago and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and was the second biggest box office success that year.

In 1980 Tom Hanks was in “Bosom Buddies” on ABC. Flip Wilson crossdressed on his show in the '70s and Milton Berle did it in the '40s and '50s.

Drag as entertainment is nothing new. Hey, if it’s not your cup of tea maybe it only bothers you when they actually look good?

RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party + Red Carpet at Peak NYC Getty Images for VH1 loading...

Well Halloween season and drag are crashing together this October as RuPaul brings “Night of the Living Drag” to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

Here’s how Hard Rock’s website describes it:

Imagine if you will…you’re traveling through another dimension… sashay into The Twilight Zone this Halloween with the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the 12th Annual Night of the Living Drag Tour! Witness the mysterious fates of Angeria, Denali, Icesis Couture, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique, Rosé, Tayce, and your host… Yvie Oddly as the infamous Rod Serling!

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 Getty Images loading...

So if you want a crazy night the show is Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m.. at Hard Rock Live. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. available through hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com or TicketMaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Did you know RuPaul’s real first name is RuPaul? He was born RuPaul Andre Charles.

He is the most commercially successful drag queen in the United States.

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 Getty Images loading...

He received a Tony Award for Best Musical as a producer for "A Strange Loop."

He was raised a Catholic.

He and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker are cousins.

Senate Child Care Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is sponsor of slavery reparations bill (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) loading...

