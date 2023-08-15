Great upcoming benefit concert to help our NJ animal friends

My good friend Wayne Olivieri has a band called the "New Bardōts". His music is great and so is his heart. He is part of a group of bands putting on a benefit concert at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Plainfield Area Humane Society and Non-Kill Shelter! Help save stray, sick, and un-homed, injured animals and find forever homes for all domestic guests of the shelter.

“Concert for the Animals” – A charity rock concert like no other, featuring indie international recording artists The New Bardōts, The Grip Weeds, and Leather Catsuit - performing their indie-charting songs, and more from their latest releases. Cash Bar! 50/50!

The New Bardōts are on a mission to keep rock and roll alive with their no-gimmick, no autotune, straight-ahead rock and roll that will not disappoint. Don’t miss these powerhouse rockers!

The concert will also feature The Grip Weeds, a powerhouse pop-psyche band. Come watch Rick Reil, Kurt Reil, Kristin Pinell, and Dave DeSantis do what they do best......perform live!

Also, on the bill that night is Leather Catsuit. This project is the culmination of 30 years of being immersed in music, and all of the friends and relationships built over the years.

Leather Catsuit creator and front person Kim Olin rocks out with hard-hitting, beat-driven tunes that want to make you get up and dance. It's going to be a rockin' fun night in a great venue all for an awesome cause. Get your tickets now!

