The parents of two young children were arrested over the long holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore after police say they "left their kids home alone to 'go drinking.'"

Brigantine Police announced that two New Jersey residents were taken into custody on child endangerment charges.

They say the couple — Felix Rodriguez (37) and Lydia Monterrosa (38) of Jersey City, NJ — left a residence in Brigantine on Sunday evening (May 25, 2025) to go drinking.

Brigantine Police Respond to Tip of Kids Being Left Alone

Police became aware of the situation around 8:45 p.m. when a concerned citizen flagged down officers who were patrolling in the area of the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard.

When officers responded to the residence they found an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old left inside the home. Further investigation showed both children were actually alone and no adult was present in the home.

The responding officers were able to make contact with the parents and they asked them to return home.

"Officers contacted the parents of the children and learned they were not home, nor were they nearby at the time," Brigantine Police wrote in a post shared on social media on Tuesday.

When the pair returned to the residence, they both showed signs of impairment due to alcohol consumption, police allege.

What Happens Next in the Case?

Police say that both Rodriguez and Monterrosa were arrested.

They have since been released a pending court appearance in the Atlantic County Superior Court.