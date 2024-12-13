NEWARK — A seemingly random killing in 2018 remains unsolved out of Essex County.

Now, authorities are hoping a new financial reward can attract information that would lead to an arrest.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the county Crime Stoppers program is offering a $15,000 reward for solid information related to the shooting death of 25-year-old Godfrey Jones.

Jones was walking in Weequahic Park with a female in the evening hours of Aug. 6, 2018, when the pair was approached by two males, according to authorities. They asked the victim his name and shot him before he could answer, officials said.

Weequahic Park (Google Maps) Weequahic Park (Google Maps) loading...

The subjects have been described by witnesses as two Black males. One was thin, wearing a baseball cap with white lettering; the other was heavier, with a full head of hair under a stocking cap, police said.

According to witnesses, the individuals were riding in a 2015-2018 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information can contact the tips line of the prosecutor's office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

