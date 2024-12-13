25-year-old killed in park: Newark, NJ case remains unsolved

25-year-old killed in park: Newark, NJ case remains unsolved

Canva

NEWARK — A seemingly random killing in 2018 remains unsolved out of Essex County.

Now, authorities are hoping a new financial reward can attract information that would lead to an arrest.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the county Crime Stoppers program is offering a $15,000 reward for solid information related to the shooting death of 25-year-old Godfrey Jones.

Jones was walking in Weequahic Park with a female in the evening hours of Aug. 6, 2018, when the pair was approached by two males, according to authorities. They asked the victim his name and shot him before he could answer, officials said.

Weequahic Park (Google Maps)
loading...

The subjects have been described by witnesses as two Black males. One was thin, wearing a baseball cap with white lettering; the other was heavier, with a full head of hair under a stocking cap, police said.

SEE ALSO: NJ sues gun maker to stop pistols from becoming machine guns

According to witnesses, the individuals were riding in a 2015-2018 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information can contact the tips line of the prosecutor's office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey

These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?

We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Filed Under: Essex County, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM