Amazing Light of Day brings 100 musicians to New Jersey

The incredible Light of Day hits New Jersey celebrating its 25th Anniversary of Winterfest 2025 with an amazing lineup of music that will take place in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair and New York City.

Over 100 talented musicians will take the stage with a whirlwind schedule of events taking place Jan. 15 to 25, 2025.

The main event titled “Bob’s Birthday Bash” will take place Saturday, Jan. 18 at The Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Center in Red Bank.

The lineup for this show is incredible with Jesse Malin, John Rzeznik from the Goo Goo Dolls, Brian Fallon from Gaslight Anthem Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, The Weeklings, James Maddock and Willams Honor just to name a few.

2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi - Show Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images loading...

The main event has had surprise visits from Bruce Springsteen when available to make the evening just a little special.

The Light of Day uses the power of music with a great deal of talented New Jersey musicians sprinkled in at each event. The Light of Day brings awareness and needed dollars for research in curing Parkinson’s disease and ALS.

The concerts and organization grew from a 40th birthday party in 1998 at the Downtown Café in Red Bank, NJ to celebrate the 40th birthday of artist and music veteran Bob Benjamin who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1996.

Photo via Canva Photo via Google Maps loading...

On a personal note, I walked in later to that party and the collective energy and love for Bob with the fierce goal of raising funds for research for that terrible disease was overwhelming. “Jersey Strong” at its best, that energy continues, even stronger 25 years later.

The Light of Day is now performed all over the world. In fact, my friend Reagan Richards from Williams Honor did a post from Italy before performing to a sold-out audience in Italy. Music fans throughout Europe and here in the States have embraced the music and the cause.

Photo via Jorge Gordo on Unsplash Photo via Jorge Gordo on Unsplash loading...

There are so many events that will take place in the ten days of the Winterfest with more musicians and events added, that is the best way to get all the information, or if you can’t make it I invite you to read about Light of Day and donate to the cause. For all the info go to lightofday.org

If you enjoy great music, please go and support Light of Day events.

The Light of Day is a non-profit 501c3 organization, which I highly support.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈