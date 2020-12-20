A big thank you to Riverview staff, all heath care workers

I recently had a medical issue, non-COVID, that required me to go to the emergency room at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. In typical Big Joe fashion, I waited a little long to get my situation treated and I ended up being admitted to Riverview for an 11 day stay.

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I was admitted because of course I heard of the large increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized and staff stretched to the max working feverishly to keep up with the pace of new incoming patients.

My stay at Riverview was so therapeutic and healing. It was because of the efficiency of the staff and medical attention that I received but also, more notably, was the attitude of each and every employee that I encountered.

The emergency room experience had me wheeled all over the place getting diagnostic tests to pinpoint my medical condition. The staff there couldn’t have been more efficient and personable, always asking if there was something I needed.

When I was admitted up to the floor at 3 East, the nursing staff and techs worked quickly and friendly to get me settled and comfortable. This attitude happened around the clock and it didn’t stop with the nursing staff, it was Jackie in food service and Lisa in housekeeping and my friend Robin who on her break would pop up to see me with a hot cup of coffee.

It occurred to me these people work so hard, they work long hours and treat people who are not at their best and are very vulnerable. They treat their patients with dignity and respect along with real compassion.

I’m writing this as a totally non-solicited THANK YOU to all those who were so compassionate and sincere in getting me back to good health. I appreciate all of your efforts and because of them I am feeling so much better.

I have friends and family members that are health care workers at other New Jersey hospitals and this thank you is not to say that any one is better than the other it’s just a thank you note to some terrific people. I appreciate it.

To ALL of you health care workers here in New Jersey, thank you for your passion to heal and the efforts that they produce.