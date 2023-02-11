A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated.

The Shore gets lots of love.

Get our free mobile app

For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches.

TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well.

Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that they considered to be underrated.

Full disclosure, I really dislike the way this website stereotypes New Jersey by using terms like "Joisey" and associating us with hair gel, tanning oil, and Jaeger and Red Bulls.

However, they got the vibe of this town pretty spot on.

They describe it as a:

low-key small town with big-city cool.

I think this gem of a town got picked because, for such a small town, it has so many options.

It's so convenient that you can enjoy upscale dining, or hang out at a dive bar.

Usually, the two are within a couple of hundred feet of each other.

This article gave a shout-out to a historic theatre, comic book store, and food kitchen spearheaded by one of New Jersey's great musicians.

When it comes to dining, you can't go wrong with Dublin House, Catch 19, Red Rock Tap + Grill, Bueno Sera, and The Robinson Ale House.

Whether you're strolling downtown or relaxing in Riverside Garden Park, Red Bank is a shining star at the Jersey Shore that is absolutely deserving of this recognition.

TAKE A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION