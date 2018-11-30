Join me Sunday, Dec. 23 as my good friend Bobby Bandiera assembles a great number of incredible musicians who get together for a great cause. This will be Hope 10 - The Final Hope Concert and as always it's held at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. This year benefiting POAC Autism Services and the Parker Family Health Center .

Bobby in the past has had Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside Johnny, Max Weinberg, Gary US Bonds, Deborah Harry along with many local outstanding artists join him for this great night of music. I’ve had the pleasure of hosting all but one of the Hope Concerts and remain humbled by the effort and performances of these world class musicians.

Every performer lends their talent for free and that includes rehearsals and sometimes it's even two shows in one night. Each year is bigger and better than the previous and with this being the last one ever I'm sure Bobby has plans to make it one to remember.

The Hope concerts have generated millions for various local and national charities. Tickets always sell fast and sell out so I encourage you to grab them while they last. Join us for a night of tremendous music with outstanding talent and raising money for a great cause. For more info and to get tickets go to www.theBASIE.org .

Check out this video from a past Hope Concert with Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, and yours truly in the big red suit. Thanks for your support and I’ll see you at the Basie on December 23rd.