Springsteen added to ‘Light Of Day’ festival lineup this weekend (Opinion)

COVID-19 be damned! The Light of Day festival must go on and it will this weekend, albeit virtually. The good news though is more artists can take part. Added to the lineup that already features 60 artists, including Joan Jett, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul and Jill Hennessey will be the one and only Bruce Springsteen. The Boss will be a special guest to perform with Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers. This is actually the same performance they did last year.

The Light of Day festival usually takes place in January but has been moved to Valentine's Day weekend and is now dubbed "The Winter Love Fest." The show raises money and awareness in the continuing fight against Parkinson's disease and its related illnesses, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

The event will be totally online this year streaming live on Facebook and YouTube and you're urged to donate money while enjoying the show, which you can do here.

What a show it will be, the lineup is awesome! There will be more than 12 hours of streaming shows over 3 days starting on Feb. 12-14 featuring such acts as Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Willie Nile, Jesse Malin, James Maddock, Dramarama, Steve Forbert, Jill Hennessy, The Weeklings, Jeffrey Gaines, Low Cut Connie, Ed “Kingfish" Manion, Bruce Tunkel, John Eddie, Williams Honor, Ben Arnold, Adam Ezra, Joe Rapolla, and Brian Dunne, among others according to their press release.

To view the entire lineup of events click here.

"The Main Event - Bob’s Birthday Bash" streams at 2pm and 7pm EST on Saturday February 13. named after the organization’s co-founder and inspiration, artist manager and music industry veteran Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1996, and continues to fight not only his personal health struggles, but on behalf of those afflicted around the world on behalf of the Light of Day Foundation," the press release for the event says.

To raise more money for this righteous cause, Music photographer Mark Weiss will auction off vintage prints of David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and more which you can bid on by clicking here.

It's the perfect soundtrack to a great three day weekend! The first without football.

