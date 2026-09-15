The date is set for Opening Day of the new Chick-fil-A in Mercer County.

The newly built fast-casual chicken restaurant is off Route 1 in West Windsor Township, behind the new Wawa, where the old Palmer Inn used to be. You may have noticed the progress over the last few months.

The new Chick-fil-A in West Windsor opens September 17

The news came on Facebook. The doors will open on Thursday, September 17. Do you happen to have a cow costume in your closet? If you do, dust it off because it could score you free food on opening day. Keep reading for the details

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If you dress in a cow costume to visit during opening day, you'll score free food

The Facebook post reads, "Hey Lawrenceville. Join us Thursday, September 17 for the first day at our sister store at Princeton (West Windsor)! Come dressed in your COWtastic finest and get a FREE entree! The magic of Lawrenceville is also coming to Princeton. Let's mooove!"

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The West Windsor location is operated by Jonathan Marple of Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville

The West Windsor location is operated by the Marple family, the same family behind Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville. You can expect the same level of customer service, excellent service, and cleanliness at the new restaurant.

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Make sure to try the new Chicken & Waffles sandwich, available for a limited time. It's crispy chicken in the middle of two maple-flavored, warm waffles. The chicken is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, and the waffles with honey butter. It's served with syrup on the side for dipping. Chick-fil-A fans seem to love it.

The new Chick-Fil-A Princeton (West Windsor) is located at 3497 Brunswick Pike in West Windsor, New Jersey. Opening day is Thursday, September 17.