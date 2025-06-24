You're not going to like this news, but there is a bright side.

NJ seafood restaurant is closing after over 20 years

A popular seafood restaurant at the Jersey Shore has been sold and will be closing its doors later this year after 20 years, according to Men's Journal. The restaurant in Seaside Heights is known as one of the best restaurants in Ocean County.

It's Chef Mike ABG's. Have you been there? If you're a fan, you'd better get there soon before it's gone for good.

It's been for sale for 5 years

The restaurant has been on the market for the past 5 years. But, the new owners don't plan on keeping the restaurant. It will be torn down to make way for a new housing development (12 new homes).

It will stay open until its lease ends or it relocates

Owner and Chef, Mike Jurusz, says the restaurant will remain open until December 31, the end of its lease, or until he finds a new location. Jurusz has been actively looking but hasn't found a new place yet.

"My staff's been with me for the last 20 years. I have a built in staff ready to go and open up a restaurant in a close vicinity. That's a big help because the hardest part of running a restaurant now is staffing, Jurusz said. He said he's excited for the new chapter but will miss the place he's called home for many years.

Jurusz was the Executive Chef at the restaurant for ten years, from 2000 - 2010, then became the owner in 2013. Chef Mike ABG's was named Best Restaurant in Ocean County by NJ.com in 2022. When it originally opened back in the late 90s it was known as Atlantic Bar & Grill.

