Gone in 60 seconds: Burglars steal $200,000 in jewelry from Howell, NJ home
HOWELL —The owners of a house where burglars stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry in less than a minute on Monday afternoon have posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.
Security camera footage captured images of the two masked burglars in the woods watching a house on West Farms Road until its owners left.
The masked pair then broke a locked door at 1:20 p.m., entered the house and took the jewelry.
The time stamp on the footage shows the two leaving the home and going back into the woods less than a minute before they entered.
In the image below, the burglars are seen fleeing the home. 👇
Video posted on the Howell Happenings Facebook page shows one of the thieves entering a bedroom walk-in closet. 👇
Video also shows him rifling through a dresser and taking off. 👇
The owners of the home estimate the thieves took over $200,000 in jewels, according to a post on the Facebook page. They are offering a reward for information that directly leads to the arrest of the two suspects.
Howell police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the department at 732-938-4575 extension 2677.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
