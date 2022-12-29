South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County.
South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
A candle at a grave tipped over and burned about 500-square-feet.
It's not clear if someone tipped the candle over or if it fell over by accident.
No injuries were reported.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
