I'm so disappointed to hear the news that Café Du Pain Bakery in Lawrence Township has been sold.

The bakery in the Lawrence Shopping Center will be getting a new name, according to a new social media post on Tuesday (July 2).

The post reads, "Important news. We are excited to announce that Café Du Pain Bakery will be under new ownership and transitioning to Braulio's Bakery next week from July 8th. Thank you for your continued support and we can't wait to serve you with our new identity. Stay tuned for more updates and delicious treats with the new transition."

If you have a gift card to Café Du Pain, you'd better get in there quick. You'll need to use it by Saturday, July 6th.

It seems as if it will feature Latin American-style treats.

After a quick Google search, there is a bakery of the same name on Anderson Street in Trenton, I wonder if that is relocating to the Lawrence Shopping Center or if this will be a 2nd location.

The Anderson Street location does custom cakes and other baked goods.

I will miss Café Du Pain. I loved meeting friends for lunch there. In my opinion, they made some of the best chicken salad around...on a fresh croissant. Yum.

Their bacon, egg, & cheese on a croissant was another favorite of mine, as well as the savory croissants (spinach & feta and more), quiche, pastries...I could go on and on.

The owner and staff were wonderful. You'll all be missed.

