If you live in or around New Jersey, and are looking for someplace fun to visit, you won't have to go far. A quaint New Jersey town has been named an "Underrated Gem for 2026" by World Atlas. You'll love it. You need to plan a visit soon.

Bordentown, NJ named Most Underrated Gem for 2026

The small town is known for its top-notch restaurants, boutiques, fun events, history and charm. Any guesses? It's the lovely town of Bordentown. Located in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a thing), the Burlington County town is only 45 miles from Philadelphia.

Bordentown is known for its "Restaurant Row" on Farnsworth Avenue

Foodies have many dining choices. Farnsworth Avenue (the "Main Street" in town) is known to locals as "Restaurant Row." Toscano, Under the Moon, Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant and Pizza, Old Town Pub, and Angelo's Trattoria are just a few of the popular restaurants.

Bordentown has a gastropub, Bordentown Square Tap + Grill

There's also a gastropub on the picturesque street. Bordentown Square Tap + Grill is only the second gastropub in all of New Jersey to have a 20 tap beer wall. It's digital and gives you descriptions of all the beers, making it very unique and very cool.

Cranberry Fest is held in Bordentown every fall

Bordentown hosts fun events that attract visitors from all over. The biggest one of the year is its annual Cranberry Fest in the fall. Farnsworth Avenue is filled with crafters, artists, and other vendors. The food from the restaurants in town are featured in a food court, there's live music, and a beer garden.

The Chocolate Walk is coming up on February 6

There's also a yearly Chocolate Walk, leading up to Valentine's Day. The date this year is February 6. There will be more than 20 sweet stops throughout town. You'll follow your Chocolate Passport, so you won't miss any treats.

For more of what Bordentown has to offer, click here.

