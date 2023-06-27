Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé and the Renaissance Tour will FINALLY hit Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field soon.

After months of rave reviews about the dates overseas, July 12 marks the first US date for the Queen Bey this year.

So some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. We must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.

In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for the show? That's here.

What time do parking lots open for Beyoncé's concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia? We've also got that here.

OK! Now let's go onto the set times and the setlist, right?

🕗 🎤What Time Does the Beyoncé Concert in Philadelphia Start? 🕚💃🏼

The show starts at 7:00 pm. We think Beyoncé' will take to the stage around 8:20 pm, but we'll update that as soon as we confirm those details with our contacts.

Don't be late, though! This is an incredible setlist. We can't wait to dig into it with you!

🎼What Is Beyoncé's Setlist For 'The Mathematics Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA?🙌🏻

Opening Act:



Dangerously in Love

Flaws and All

1+1

I'm Goin Down

I Care

River Deep, Mountain High (a tribute to Tina Turner)

Welcome to The Renaissance:



I'm That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

7/11

Motherboard:

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Opulence:

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

MY POWER (with Blue Ivy)

Black Parade (With Blue Ivy)

Savage (Remix -- Megan Thee Stallion cover)

Partition

Anointed:

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let GO

Rather Die Young

Love On Top

Crazy in Love

Green Light/Freedom

Anointed - Part 2:

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo's Groove

Naughty Girl

MOVE

HEATED

Already

Mind Control:

America Has A Problem

Pure/Honey

Encore:

Summer Renaissance