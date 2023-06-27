SPOILER ALERT: Sneak Peak at Beyoncé’s Philly Setlist for the Renaissance Tour
Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé and the Renaissance Tour will FINALLY hit Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field soon.
After months of rave reviews about the dates overseas, July 12 marks the first US date for the Queen Bey this year.
So some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. We must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.
In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for the show? That's here.
What time do parking lots open for Beyoncé's concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia? We've also got that here.
OK! Now let's go onto the set times and the setlist, right?
🕗 🎤What Time Does the Beyoncé Concert in Philadelphia Start? 🕚💃🏼
The show starts at 7:00 pm. We think Beyoncé' will take to the stage around 8:20 pm, but we'll update that as soon as we confirm those details with our contacts.
Don't be late, though! This is an incredible setlist. We can't wait to dig into it with you!
🎼What Is Beyoncé's Setlist For 'The Mathematics Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA?🙌🏻
This is an incredible setlist. We can't wait to dig into it with you!
Opening Act:
Dangerously in Love
Flaws and All
1+1
I'm Goin Down
I Care
River Deep, Mountain High (a tribute to Tina Turner)
Welcome to The Renaissance:
I'm That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Lift Off
7/11
Motherboard:
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Opulence:
Formation
Diva
Run the World (Girls)
MY POWER (with Blue Ivy)
Black Parade (With Blue Ivy)
Savage (Remix -- Megan Thee Stallion cover)
Partition
Anointed:
Church Girl
Get Me Bodied
Before I Let GO
Rather Die Young
Love On Top
Crazy in Love
Green Light/Freedom
Anointed - Part 2:
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo's Groove
Naughty Girl
MOVE
HEATED
Already
Mind Control:
America Has A Problem
Pure/Honey
Encore:
Summer Renaissance