Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New Jersey?

There are so many bizarre laws in the state of New Jersey and I swear the crazy ones aren’t even enforced.

Since I’ve done a lot of research about insanely whacky laws in the state of New Jersey, it has me questioning everything I do every day. No matter what slightly odd thing I do, I question if there is a whacky New Jersey law out there that states that it’s illegal.

If you want to go on a deeper dive into some truly insane New Jersey laws, you will get lost investigating for hours. Going down a wormhole of weird laws had me questioning a law regarding driving in New Jersey.

Is It Illegal To Drive Shirtless in New Jersey?

When doing some digging, it turns out it is technically not illegal to drive shirtless in New Jersey, but it is frowned upon. I feel like this absolutely makes sense because when you drive down the shore, everyone is just driving around in a bathing suit.

It’s comparable to driving barefoot, driving in flip-flops, etc. You can’t actually get pulled over and get points on your license or get a ticket, but it’s not necessarily safe to drive while not properly dressed.

If you’re driving around in New Jersey this summer, keep yourself safe and avoid any issues by just throwing on a shirt or coverup. I know it’s really hot out there, but take the extra second to throw on that oversized tee before hitting the turnpike. Be safe out there!

