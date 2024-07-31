🚌 Fares will soon increase on the Atlantic City jitney

ATLANTIC CITY — Heads up if you ride the Atlantic City jitney. Fares are going up starting Monday, August 12.

Some angry customers took to Facebook to say that the jitney cash fare will increase 50 cents from $2.50 to $3.00. The announcement was also seen on TripAdvisor.

Frequent rider tickets will jump a quarter from $2.00 to $2.25. A sheet of 10 tickets will cost $22.50, up from $20.00.

The good news is that a jitney ride for senior citizens over age 62 will remain at 75 cents for each fare if senior tickets are purchased in advance for $7.50 for a sheet of 10 tickets.

Jitney buses run 24/7.

Tickets can only be purchased at the following locations

Atlantic City Check Cashing

⚫ 3100 Atlantic Ave., ACNJ 08401 (at Atlantic & S. Chelsea Aves.)

⚫ 509 Atlantic Ave., ACNJ 08401 (at Atlantic & N. Massachusetts Aves.)

AC Deli Food Mart

⚫ 2401 Pacific Ave., ACNJ 08401 (at Pacific & N. Georgia Aves.)

The Atlantic City Jitney Association serves only within Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem Counties.

The Atlantic City jitney (small, local bus) began in 1915 as a car service in A.C. according to ac.gov. Frank Fairbairn and S.W. Redmond started picking up riders.

At that time, the fare for a ride around town was only a nickel. The term “jitney” comes from the Louisiana Creole French word, “jetnée” which means “five cents” or “a nickel.”

The first jitneys in Atlantic City were reportedly Ford cars because they were inexpensive and did not require a lot of maintenance. Within a few months, there were almost 500 jitnesy operating on the streets of Atlantic City.

For more Atlantic City Jitney information, visit JitneyAC.com.

