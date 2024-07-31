Viking Yacht Company, out of Burlington County, took to Facebook days ago to share about “unusually high numbers” of North Atlantic Right Whales around the region.

Sightings have been identified in the New York Bight from the Block Canyon to the Hudson Canyon, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The presence is making news because the whale species is listed as “one of the world’s most endangered large whale species,” according to the NOAA species directory. They can weigh as much as 140,000 lbs. and can live to be 70.

NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic also echoed this news on Facebook. In fact, it noted other whale species were seen as well on the hunt for food.

Two Right Whale Slow Zones were even in place near the Hudson Canyon area, according to NOAA. They refer people to add the Whale Alert App to their phone for updates on zones.

These specific slow zones were lifted on July 29, the Asbury Park Press said.

If any boaters catch a glimpse of the species, NOAA asks for a call to be made to 866-755-6622.

