Former frat leaders plead guilty to hazing that led to NJ student’s death

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Two former Penn State Beta Theta Pi leaders are in trouble with the law because of their roles in hazing in 2017 that led to the death of a New Jersey student.

Brendan Young, the fraternity president at the time, and Daniel Casey, the pledge master and vice president, pleaded guilty to a single count of reckless endangerment and 14 counts of hazing, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. A total of 14 pledges were at the event that night.

Sentencing is expected on Oct. 1.

Timothy Piazza, Evelyn Piazza, James Piazza Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza (Patrick Carns via AP) loading...

Their fraternity’s decisions and handling of the situation led to nationwide headlines because of the death of Timothy Piazza.

Police were called about 12 hours after Piazza’s initial headfirst fall from a staircase. The sophomore’s blood alcohol content was estimated by a forensic pathologist to be as high as 0.36 percent

“There should be no discussion of this case without recognizing the tragic loss of life and resulting devastation for Mr. Piazza’s family and friends. Mr. Piazza was simply seeking to join a social organization for the benefits of community and shared experiences,” Henry said this week.

Timothy Piazza Timothy Piazza (Facebook/Tim Piazza) loading...

Since the fatal pledge event, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Timothy J. Piazza’s Law in 2021.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we must do all that we can to protect them from cruel and dangerous hazing rituals,” Murphy said after the signing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom