Ready, set, demo! Monmouth Mall begins its transformation this week

It’s been a long road my friend. It’s older than me. Older than many of us.

Monmouth Mall opened in 1960. The year JFK was elected. Dwight D. Eisenhower was still in the White House.

It was called Monmouth Shopping Center back then. It started as 14 buildings with 50 stores and it was an open-air shopping plaza. In fact, it wasn’t enclosed and expanded until 1975.

But enclosed is how most of us think of this place. It’s been this way for nearly 50 years after all. Now it’s going full circle, with plans to tear the roof off much of it and renovate back to an open-air design.

Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. recognizes change is hard.

“I know the redevelopment of the mall has been controversial at times. I certainly respect the emotion and deep-rooted concern many have shared. I hope this approval provides relief that something is finally happening at the mall,” said Talerico

Demolition on areas of Monmouth Mall begins this week. Going away are 600,000 square feet and its retail portion is shrinking to 40% of what it is currently. Medical offices are going in. A thousand luxury apartments are going in. Lush greenery and walking paths are planned, and much more.

When it’s all done the open-air town center will be known as Monmouth Square. During all the renovations certain businesses will remain open for customers. They include Macy’s, T-Mobile, Barnes & Noble, AMC, LensCrafters, Buffalo Wild Wings and others.

It’s funny to think that someday people who are kids now will be in their 40s saying, “Remember when it was called Monmouth Mall and everything was indoors under one roof?”

