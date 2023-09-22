Amerikick Princeton’s 4th Annual Trunk or Treat in Lawrence, NJ

Save the date for the 4th Annual Trunk or Treat at Amerikick Princeton.

The popular Martial Arts School is once again inviting the entire community to have some safe, spook-tacular Halloween fun. Bring your friends.

The free event will be on Saturday, October 28th from 4pm - 6pm. It will take place in the back lot area of the Amerikick Princeton studio on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.

You are welcome to decorate your trunk (but, you don't have to in order to participate). There will be a best trunk contest, as well as a costume contest. You'd better start thinking about your costume now...for your kids and your trunk. Ha ha.

While you're there your children will also love the indoor carnival, raffles, prizes and so much more.

It wouldn't be a trunk or treat without loads of candy, so make sure you bring along a bag for your kids to collect their loot. Amerikick Princeton will have a limited amount of bags, while supplies last.

Once again, this is a free event, but you're asked to register by age. They want to know how many kids in each age group will be participating. They also want to make sure there's enough candy.

You can register by clicking here or scan the QR Code above.

Amerikick Princeton is located at 2901 Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South), Lawrence Township.

