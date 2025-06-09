I've got great news for Aldi shoppers. You're going to love this.

You're about to save even more money over the next few months while shopping

U.S. shoppers love German-based discount grocery chain, Aldi

Aldi is a discount grocery chain that originated in Germany and has been embraced by shoppers in the United States seeking bargains.

A major change has just been announced that could save you even more money this summer.

Aldi is cutting prices on over 400 items this summer

USA Today is reporting Aldi is slashing prices on over 400 items, which is almost a quarter of its products.

Wow.

The discounted products will be seasonal products that will make your summer even better like meats to throw on the grill and many more.

I know you're wondering how much you're going to be saving.

You could save up to 33% on summer seasonal items

The article says the products will be discounted up to 33%. That's a big savings.

Scott Patton, Aldi's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement, "Summer's for grilling out, camping, concerts, and quality time with friends and family - not stressing over grocery bills. That's why we decided to offer even lower prices on Aldi favorites all summer long. Our unique business model with smaller store footprints, 90% private brands, and strong supplier partnerships means we can deliver real savings where other grocers can't."

In a time when the price of everything has gone up, especially groceries, this news is welcomed by the average consumer.

The discounts will be in effect until Labor Day

Aldi's lower summer prices will be in effect from June 5 through Labor Day.

Almost one in four households shop at Aldi stores, according to data cited in the article.

Aldi is planning to open 225 more U.S. stores before the end of 2025.

