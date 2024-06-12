Warning: Two NJ Aldi Stores Affected by Major Data Breach

Heads up. If you're an Aldi customer in New Jersey, you may be a part of a major data breach.

News 12 New Jersey is reporting that skimmers have been found at a total of five Aldi stores, two of those stores are in New Jersey. The other three locations are in California.

The skimmers were in place from December 2023 through January 2024.

If you used a credit card during that time frame at one of these New Jersey Aldi locations, hackers may have had access to your personal information.

The New Jersey locations are:

- St. Georges Avenue in Roselle (Union County)

- Commerce Avenue in Union (Union County)

Aldi is assuring all of its customers that it has taken swift action in making sure all of their stores have a more secure payment system in place.

If you believe you were affected by this data breach, please reach out to your credit card company immediately.

If you'd like more information about this data breach you can call 1-800-325-7894 between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday.

READ MORE: L.E.A.D Fest State Fair Kicks off June 28th in Mercer County Park

