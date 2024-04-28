Wanted Man Caught With ‘AR-15 Ghost Gun’ In Upstate New York

A wanted man was caught with a loaded AR-15 rifle in the Hudson Valley. Officials also say he was trying to sell illegal AR-15-style "ghost" weapons.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a 34-year-old from of Montrose, Pennsylvania was sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

9-Year Sentence for Illegally Possessing AR-15 Style “Ghost” Gun Orange County, New York

Dustin Showers was sentenced to nine years in prison. He pleaded guilty in 2022 but never returned to court for sentencing and a bench warrant was issued.

He eventually returned to court on the warrant in April 2024.

"Offenders should also know that despite changes in bail laws in New York State, failing to return to court and to abide by promises made at the time of the plea will result in appropriately enhanced sentences," Hoovler said.

Making, Selling Untraceable AR-15 Style Ghost Guns

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, Showers was caught making and selling untraceable AR-15-style ghost guns that bore no serial numbers.

“Untraceable ghost guns pose a significant danger in the hands of bad actors,” Hoovler said. “Where, as here, these guns are not only illegally possessed but also sold into the hands of others with unknown intentions, it is incumbent on law enforcement to disrupt their actions before tragedy strikes."

Found With Illegal Ghost Gun In Minisink

Showers confessed in September 2021 that he illegally possessed a loaded assault weapon in the Town of Minisink.

