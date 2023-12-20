Man fatally hit while crossing Route 1 & 9 in Linden, NJ

🚨Officials say the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 & 9 Monday evening

LINDEN — A 60-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing Route 1 & 9 early Monday evening.

Linden police said the man was crossing the southbound lanes at S. Wood Avenue around 6:50 p.m when he was hit by a 2019 Volkswagen driven by an 83-year-old woman. The man, a Linden resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the case, according to police. The identities of the driver and pedestrian, and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Linden police at 908-474-8505.

It is the third fatal crash in Linden and the 13th in Union County involving a pedestrian fatality.

