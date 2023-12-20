NJ tenants of building that’s paid nearly $4K in violations urge critical repairs

🏚 Tenants in NJ complex create a union

🏚 Building has racked up living violations with state

🏚 Broken heating, incomplete fire safety among issues

ELIZABETH — Tenants of one apartment building in the city have launched a union in their battle against what they say is an unresponsive landlord to fix unsafe living conditions — as well as potential steep rent hikes.

Residents who live in the five-floor, 96-unit complex at 19 Pingry Place recently created “North Elizabeth: Unidos En Una Sola Voz,” addressing their concerns with support from the advocacy group, Make the Road New Jersey.

Those who attended a recent news conference outside the building described their own experiences as rent-paying residents, who have dealt with hazardous conditions and unreasonable delays in having heating, fire prevention and pest problems addressed.

Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) loading...

In August, state Department of Community Affairs inspectors found open violations that hadn’t been fixed since a fall 2021 inspection, according to a DCA spokesperson.

The building’s owner has paid $3,850 in penalties to the state, stemming from that large number of violations.

Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) loading...

Out of more than 298 habitability violations — more than 100 were considered life and safety issues.

Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) loading...

A number of fire resistant doors were missing, as units currently had hollow doors, plus there were missing carbon monoxide and smoke alarms in required living spaces throughout the building.

Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) loading...

At least some of the violations had to do with broken radiators and needing sufficient hot water to be available. Others involved pest infestations, either insects or rats.

Flooding, sewage backup, uncollected garbage and sporadically broken elevators were among other concerns shared by tenants.

Broken elevators have been a particular problem for the many elderly residents in the building, who have been forced to walk the multi-level stairs with bags of groceries.

Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) Pingry Place Elizabeth tenants union (courtesy Make the Road NJ) loading...

While the penalty invoice has been paid in-full, according to DCA’s Bureau of Housing Inspection, future penalties may be applied, depending on whether open violations are fixed by the time of a next reinspection.

The building owner, Pingry Equity LLC, has one registered agent, Ronald Holzberg, with a private mailbox at the UPS Store in Montvale.

19 Pingry Place Elizabeth (Google Maps) 19 Pingry Place Elizabeth (Google Maps) loading...

At least one local council member has voiced support for the tenants who have formed a union.

“The apparent negligence from the owners and management company of the 96-unit residential complex located at 19 Pingry Place is creating a perilous situation for all of the residents living in this dwelling," Elizabeth Councilman Carlos Cedeño said in a written statement.

Cedeño continued, "I am calling for the owners and management company to immediately address the violations and concerns highlighted for the safety and the overall quality of life of all of the tenants.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: One NJ Christmas town you need to check out Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer