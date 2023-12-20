These beach towns were named the best in New Jersey

You've got to take the good with the bad in New Jersey. Sometimes it's the fact that everything is so close, but there's ungodly traffic that will stand in your way.

In this case, it's the fact that we have so many great beaches, but we're not like Florida where it's warm all year round. We actually have to suffer through the cold weather winter, unfortunately.

It made me nostalgic when I saw this article from Stacker, detailing the best beach towns throughout New Jersey. It made me wish it was summer where you can make a late day beach trip after work.

Stacker ranked the 25 best beach towns in New Jersey, here we'll highlight the top five. The full Stacker report is here.

Here is the criteria used in ranking the beach towns.

🌊 Number of beaches within a quarter mile of the city or town, and the total shoreline of those beaches.

🌊 Weather patterns and the duration of each beach's swim season.

🌊 Prevalence of beach-related businesses, unemployment rates and median home income.

🌊 #5 — Brigantine

There are 21 beaches in Brigantine, with a beach length of 7.27 miles. The average swim season length is 102 days. The median home price is $376,600. The Atlantic County town just cracks the top five on Stacker's list. It's been a vacation destination for many years.

🌊 #4 — Wildwood Crest

With 16 beaches in Wildwood Crest and a median home price of $391,900, it makes the number four spot on the list. There are 3.95 miles of beach and the average swim season length is 99 days. The South Jersey town is definitely a good vacation destination.

🌊 #3 — Wildwood

The next-door neighbor of Wildwood Crest takes the number three spot on this list. There are 14 beaches in Wildwood with an average swim season length of 99 days, just like Wildwood Crest. However, they differ in median home price with Wildwood being $264,300. Over $100,000 less than Wildwood Crest.

🌊 #2 — Long Branch

The Monmouth County town comes in at the second spot on this list. An average swim season length of 105 days, and 19 beaches. The median home price is $380,100. The addition of Pier Village in 2005 has only helped this growing NJ beach town.

🌊 #1 — Atlantic City

Everyone has a differing opinion on this once booming town, but it still takes the cake according to Stacker. There are 43 beaches, 4.3 miles of beach and an average swim season length of 107 days. The median home price is $136,900. And if you love casinos, this is the place for you.

