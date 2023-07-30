New Jersey beaches are perfect for a late day trip

Everyone always seems to flock to the beaches to see the sunrise. It's a talked about tradition that makes it seem like it's a necessity for everyone at some point in their lives.

And I agree, it is an amazing experience. I've done it, and I wrote about it on nj1015.com.

What people don't talk enough about though is how amazing the beach is at night. I've gotten into a habit of trying to go at least once a week during the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. hours when it's still light out but the sun isn't as brutal. And let me tell you it's equally as peaceful as the early morning sunrise.

☀️ First of all, predictably, the beach isn't as crowded as it is during the day. Sure, there are still people there, but instead of seeing thousands of people around you on the beach, you might only see 40 to 50 in your general area.

Autumn sunrise at the beach with grass and a dune fence in the foreground Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

☀️ The weather is so much better at this time of day too. The 1 p.m. heat has worn off and when you couple that with the beach breeze it makes for some comfortable chair sitting.

☀️ If you want to go in the water guess what... you still can! It won't have cooled off enough to feel cold. The lifeguards will be off-duty so swim at your own risk.

☀️ You'll also be able to find great parking because the beach will be so empty. Forget about having to park five blocks down the road, you might be able to get front row parking.

☀️ If you don't like the feeling of having sunscreen all over your body at the beach, fear not because you won't be getting any sunburn this late in the day.

So check it out for yourself. Try going to the beach after work. You'll find it's an awesome experience.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.