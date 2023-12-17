Popular food chain adding a sixth NJ location

It can be tough to eat healthy, especially when you're in the working world and need a quick bite to eat before returning to work. So many food spots, including fast food restaurants, don't have healthy options.

Often it makes you feel crappy after you eat.

But there's a healthier option in New Jersey, and they're now expanding.

Sweet Green, a "fast casual" restaurant will open its second Bergen County location in Montvale according to boozyburbs.com.

It will be the restaurant's sixth NJ location, joining others in Shrewdsbury, Marlton, Jersey City, Hackensack and Montclair. Their locations are primarily in North Jersey with the Marlton New Jersey location being the only one in the southern half of the state.

Their menu includes salads, protein plates and bowls. All of the healthy food variety. One look at their menu will make you want to stop in and order something.

According to their website, the business was started by three college students who were just looking for a healthier way to eat. They want to reimagine fast food.

Here's what their website says about them:

"When we were in school, there were two choices: food that was slow, expensive, and fresh—or fast, cheap, and unhealthy. We saw an opportunity to create a business where quality was never sacrificed for convenience. On August 1st 2007, two months after graduating, we opened sweetgreen in Washington DC, and served our first customers with a vision to reimagine fast food."

There isn't a set date for the opening of the Montvale location yet.

