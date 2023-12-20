Check out this amazing, creative Christmas gift tradition
My mother-in-law Gail is amazing. Proud "Grami" to nine grandchildren (including my four sons), ages five months to nine years old. Her top priority in life is making fantastic memories for those kids, truly a labor of love.
Obviously, with so many young children in the family, Christmas is a big deal. And I just have to share one of my favorite holiday traditions. (The origin of which was Pinterest or some other web site - feel free to "steal" it to upgrade your own family's gift wrapping and giving game!)
What an awesome spread, right?!
This will be the 6th Christmas that Grami's gifts to her grandchildren have a theme. Grinches this year. Penguins last year. Elves, Santas (and Mrs. Claus for the two girls), Reindeer, and Snowmen before that.
It is super creative. And certainly Instagram-worthy, especially for a big family like ours.
But it does not require much artistic effort - just an idea, a few boxes, the right color wrapping paper, and some accessories. And the time to put it all together.
Grami even takes this concept a step further and includes a very specific gift in each tier. The top box includes snacks. The middle box is a toy. The bottom box has clothes. And the envelope on the front has cold hard cash. (I should add that Grami is very generous — and her grandchildren know it and appreciate it!)
Watching the number of boxes grow as our family grows has been wonderful. And it is so much fun to look back at old photos, to see how our sons, nephews, and nieces have grown compared to the size of the boxes too.
There are two unfortunate elements of this tradition, however.
First, I am 100% confident that my kids will hold my wife and I to the same gift-giving standards when we have grandchildren one day. To say they love this tradition is an understatement.
Second, on Christmas, after we all gather for hugs and smiles and photos ... it's time to open the presents.
I expect all nine Grinches to be completely destroyed in about three seconds flat next week.
Merry Christmas!
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.
