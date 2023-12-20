Check out this amazing, creative Christmas gift tradition

My mother-in-law Gail is amazing. Proud "Grami" to nine grandchildren (including my four sons), ages five months to nine years old. Her top priority in life is making fantastic memories for those kids, truly a labor of love.

Grami, her nine grandkids, and a very special guest. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Grami, her nine grandkids, and a very special guest. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Obviously, with so many young children in the family, Christmas is a big deal. And I just have to share one of my favorite holiday traditions. (The origin of which was Pinterest or some other web site - feel free to "steal" it to upgrade your own family's gift wrapping and giving game!)

These Grinch gift boxes don't stink, stank, or stunk! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) These Grinch gift boxes don't stink, stank, or stunk! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

What an awesome spread, right?!

This will be the 6th Christmas that Grami's gifts to her grandchildren have a theme. Grinches this year. Penguins last year. Elves, Santas (and Mrs. Claus for the two girls), Reindeer, and Snowmen before that.

There were only 7 grandchildren in 2021, posing with their Elf boxes. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) There were only 7 grandchildren in 2021, posing with their Elf boxes. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

It is super creative. And certainly Instagram-worthy, especially for a big family like ours.

But it does not require much artistic effort - just an idea, a few boxes, the right color wrapping paper, and some accessories. And the time to put it all together.

A peek behind the scenes. If you embark upon this gifting project, do not underestimate the number of various sized boxes you'll need. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A peek behind the scenes. If you embark upon this gifting project, do not underestimate the number of various sized boxes you'll need. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Grami even takes this concept a step further and includes a very specific gift in each tier. The top box includes snacks. The middle box is a toy. The bottom box has clothes. And the envelope on the front has cold hard cash. (I should add that Grami is very generous — and her grandchildren know it and appreciate it!)

The 2019 edition of Grami's gifts featured reindeer, with wearable antlers. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The 2019 edition of Grami's gifts featured reindeer, with wearable antlers. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Watching the number of boxes grow as our family grows has been wonderful. And it is so much fun to look back at old photos, to see how our sons, nephews, and nieces have grown compared to the size of the boxes too.

The very first snowman-themed boxes in 2018, with 3 year old Jackson and 10 month old Griffin. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The very first snowman-themed boxes in 2018, with 3 year old Jackson and 10 month old Griffin. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

There are two unfortunate elements of this tradition, however.

First, I am 100% confident that my kids will hold my wife and I to the same gift-giving standards when we have grandchildren one day. To say they love this tradition is an understatement.

Second, on Christmas, after we all gather for hugs and smiles and photos ... it's time to open the presents.

I expect all nine Grinches to be completely destroyed in about three seconds flat next week.

Some polar penguins come for Christmas at Grami's grand gift exchange. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Some polar penguins come for Christmas at Grami's grand gift exchange. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Merry Christmas!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

