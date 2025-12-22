Upstate New York Tragedy Deepens After 3 Autopsies Completed
New details are emerging after a tragic scene left three people dead in Upstate New York. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as the community searches for answers.
Autopsies are completed on the three people who lost their lives in the town of Catskill.
Murder-Suicide Under Investigation In Upstate New York
On December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:18 p.m., troopers out of the Catskill barracks responded to a report of a possible shooting at 67 Forest View Drive in the town of Catskill.
Police say that 22-year-old Connor Provo of Catskill, New York, contacted Greene County 911 and reported that he had killed two of his friends.
Those friends were identified as 34-year-old Clifford Beauchard and 19-year-old Justin Acevedo, both of Catskill.
Arriving officers searched the property and entered a double-wide building, where they found Beauchard and Acevedo deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.
Alleged Shooter Takes On Life In Catskills
Police found Provo dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a trailer located on the property.
The incident is being investigated as a "murder suicide," according to New York State Police.
Police believe that Provo shot the other two victims before taking his own life. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police Catskill Barracks at (845)344-5300.
State Police was assisted at the scene by the Town of Cairo Police Department and the New York State Forest Rangers.
