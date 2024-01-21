Seafood Sent To New York State ‘Harvested From Prohibited Water’

Health officials issued a warning regarding seafood that was sent to New York State which may prove "toxic" and lead to food poisoning.

The FDA is warning about seafood that was sent to New York that is "believed to be harvested from prohibited waters."

Live Scallops Believed to Be Harvested from a Prohibited Area

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of certain Intershell International Corp whole, live scallops that were received from an unlicensed harvester.

The seafood is believed to have been harvested from prohibited waters in Massachusetts and incorrectly labeled as harvest location FED 514, with harvest dates 12/26/23, 12/27/23 and 01/01/24.

Sent To New York State Restaurants, Food Vendors

Canva Canva loading...

The scallops were directly distributed to restaurants and food retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, according to the FDA.

"Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated whole, live scallops. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction," the FDA said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

These scallops may have been distributed to other states as well, the FDA warns.

"Scallops are filter feeders that remove and bioaccumulate bacteria and other pathogens from the water. It is not uncommon for shellfish to be consumed raw and whole. Contaminated scallops can cause illness if eaten raw and whole, or with viscera or roe attached, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Scallops contaminated with pathogens may look, smell, and taste normal," the FDA stated in its notice.

Seafood In New York May Be Contaminated, Do Not Eat

Canva Canva loading...

The seafood may be "contaminated," according to the FDA.

"Scallops harvested from prohibited waters may be contaminated with human pathogens, toxic elements or poisonous or deleterious substances and can cause illness if consumed," the FDA states.

Toxic Seafood May Cause Food Poisoning

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA is warning all to not eat these scallops because it could be toxic and cause food poisoning.

"People can get sick with food poisoning after ingesting pathogens, toxic elements, or poisonous or deleterious substances. Symptoms may vary, depending on the pathogen or contaminant and can range from mild to serious. The most common symptoms of food poisoning are diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Symptoms may start within a few hours or may take a few days and can last for a few hours or several days,"

Symptoms of Food Poisoning

Canva Canva loading...

Consumers of these products who are experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as:

diarrhea

stomach pain

cramps

nausea

vomiting

fever

If you have experienced any of these symptoms the FDA recommends you contact your healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.