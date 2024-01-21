These COVID Symptoms Are ‘Red Flags’ For New York State Residents

Health officials say if you have any of these "red flag" symptoms you should seek medical treatment ASAP!

COVID continues to spread at alarming rates across New York State.

New COVID Variant Spreading In New York State

wildpixel wildpixel loading...

The JN.1 variant is now the most dominant strain of COVID spreading across New York State and the United States.

The strain makes up over 60 percent of all cases in the United States, as of Jan. 5.

It's also the top variant in Europe and spreading in Asia.

Odd New Symptoms

The JN.1 variant comes with many of the typical COVID symptoms, but top health officials say many sick people are reporting two new symptoms.

Trouble sleeping and more anxiety were two new reported symptoms among people surveyed with COVID.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Red Flag COVID Symptoms

Caucasian woman to cool the head with a water pillow mykeyruna loading...

An infectious disease specialist told the Huffington Post some "telltale signs and symptoms that may warrant hospital-level care."

Dr. Syra Madad reports these red flag symptoms:

Breathing issues

High fever

Dizziness

Confusion

“What’s really important is making sure people look out for certain telltale signs and symptoms that may warrant hospital-level care, so that way they don’t face severe illness, even hospitalization and death,” Madad said. "What we always say is if someone is having trouble breathing, so they’re gasping for breath, that would be an ER visit."

Canva Canva loading...

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.