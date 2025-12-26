New York Sees 600% Surge In Flu Cases, Doctors Warn Of Mutations

Health officials in New York continue to worry about the spread of the flu, especially with the holidays just around the corner.

One of the worst starts to the flu season in recent memory continues.

New Flu Cases Up 83 Percent Across New York State

According to the latest numbers from the New York State Department of Health, laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu increased 83 percent statewide in the past week.

Nearly 50,000 flu cases were confirmed over the past week. As of this writing, over 113,718 flu cases have been confirmed statewide. That number was just 17,000 less than one month ago.

Flu Hospitalizations Up Over 60 Percent

New York State also reported a 61% increase in flu-related hospitalizations. Over 2,250 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the flu in the past week.

This flu season, 5,393 people spent time in the hospitals with the flu. Three weeks ago hat number was 994.

Health Officials Concerned About Post-Holiday Jump

New York is already experiencing a severe flu season, with cases rising faster than in most years. The CDC says the spread of the flu in New York is "very high." New York is just one of five states with the destination.

Health experts and officials expect flu numbers to increase in New York after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Cases in New York increased by around 80 percent after Thanksgiving this year.

New York has already seen a significant and early surge in flu cases, which is only expected to skyrocket due to holidays and indoor gatherings.

A new variant, Subclade K, is the dominant flu strain this year. This new flu strain is outsmarting the vaccine, challenging the effectiveness of the flu shot, causing a spike in hospitalizations.

